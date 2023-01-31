 Skip to content

A Sad Journey update for 31 January 2023

Version 1.2

Build 10444545

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The cursor was not locked people found that annoying so i changed that, the cursor is now locked and hidden.

  • Improved performance.

More updates coming soon!!

