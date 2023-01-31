DLC for Tilt Five Argumented

"Exciting news for all Wartile fans!"The Tilt Five integration DLC is now available for free on Steam.

Experience the game with Augmented Reality technology that allows you to "physically" move and manipulate the miniature figurines on the game board, just as you would with a traditional tabletop game, adding a strong sense of tactile interaction.

While the Tilt Five system requires a bit of learning and adaption, it can significantly enhance the gaming experience of Wartile by providing a more tactile and immersive tabletop gaming experience that combines the best elements of traditional tabletop and digital gaming.

Tilt Five® & Lab132 has made the integration for Wartile the DLC is free for everyone owning Wartile and a Tilt Five system.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/404200/WARTILE/

We hope you enjoy the Holographic experience of the Tilt Five DLC ːsteamhappyː

Best regards

The Playwood Project Dev Team