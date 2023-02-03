Release of Update v0.1.9, The Tribes Update

Celebrating the release of version v0.1.9, the Tribes update!

In this new content update, there are as many as four new story-branches, all focused around exploring and expanding the Tribe-content.

In this new update, players will be able to go further along the storyline where Sarah fails to protect her kingdom, and ends up being conquered by the Tribes from the desert. This storyline involves a whole host of new characters, new encounters, as well as delving deeper into some of the existing characters and their storyline.

With this update, enjoy delving deeper into the thus-far mysterious setting of the Tribes of the Desert.

The update features around 80.000 new words of story, as well as nearly 50 new images of artwork. Additionally, some of the art has even been animated!