 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bulanci update for 31 January 2023

Update #4 ver. EA 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10444526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes

Game
  • Added new maps
  • Maps of the same theme/size now rotates sequentially
  • Artificial intelligence has been reworked
Deathmatch

  • Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Fairy-Tale

  • Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Factory

  • Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Disco

  • Fixed spawning on the maps

Capture the Flag
  • Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Fairy-Tale
  • Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Factory
  • Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Disco

Bug Fixes

  • Added an exception for more than 4 XInput controllers
  • Fixed a bug where AI got stuck and stopped playing
  • Fixed a bug where AI got stuck/did not use the stairs
  • Fixed a bug where AI stuttered after the flag has been returned
  • Fixed the lights on the Disco map

Changed files in this update

Depot 1732921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link