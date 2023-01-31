Update #4 ver. EA 1.4

Gameplay changes
Game
- Added new maps
- Maps of the same theme/size now rotates sequentially
- Artificial intelligence has been reworked
Deathmatch
-
Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Fairy-Tale
-
Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Factory
-
Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Disco
-
Fixed spawning on the maps
Capture the Flag
- Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Fairy-Tale
- Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Factory
- Added a set of maps 4/8/12 for the Disco
Bug Fixes
- Added an exception for more than 4 XInput controllers
- Fixed a bug where AI got stuck and stopped playing
- Fixed a bug where AI got stuck/did not use the stairs
- Fixed a bug where AI stuttered after the flag has been returned
- Fixed the lights on the Disco map
