RPG Architect update for 31 January 2023

Bug Fixes and Experimental Feature Update

Build 10444475 · Last edited 31 January 2023

  • Experimental feature update - Scale added to Settings, which will scale the overall look of the application. It is not 100%, but should help some people with visual impairments.
  • Fixed an issue with stability related to resizing databases.
  • Improved performance and jitter in engine.
  • Fixed previews in editor.

