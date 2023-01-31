- Experimental feature update - Scale added to Settings, which will scale the overall look of the application. It is not 100%, but should help some people with visual impairments.
- Fixed an issue with stability related to resizing databases.
- Improved performance and jitter in engine.
- Fixed previews in editor.
RPG Architect update for 31 January 2023
Bug Fixes and Experimental Feature Update
