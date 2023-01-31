 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 31 January 2023

Beta 8 "'SPLOSIONS" Salty Patch Patch (Beta 8.5.0)

Beta 8.5.0

Improvements

  • Improved character move by drag reactivity
  • Increased the shock duration for the shock grenade (6 -> 8 seconds)
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed enemies sometimes using blocked doors
  • Fixed the help panel close button background

