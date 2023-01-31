Beta 8 "'SPLOSIONS" Salty Patch Patch (Beta 8.5.0)

Improvements
- Improved character move by drag reactivity
- Increased the shock duration for the shock grenade (6 -> 8 seconds)
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed enemies sometimes using blocked doors
- Fixed the help panel close button background
