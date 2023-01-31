Happy Mining Patchlog 1.0.2:

Update:
- Sales event is unlocked with the purchase of the town hall
- Citizens can now be employed as vegetable farmers
- New Steam achievements for the legendary weapons
Bug fix and adjustments:
- General texts have been corrected or added
- HP bug of dragon shards has been fixed
- Adjustments and corrections in the game world
- All metal ores (iron, silver and gold) now have the new HP bar
- Fixed a bug in the function of "Max Create" of the high performance smelter
- Mining amounts are now correctly recorded for Steam achievements
- Cooldown dragon horn reduced to 2min
- Calling dragons now always works
- The big dragon (red dragon shard) now comes more often
- The prices for trader skills have been lowered
- The mining amount of all ores in the mine has been increased
- Bugfix for legendary weapons (you can mine dragon shards now)
- Workers are now correctly deducted from the work when you reduce the number
- Price of dragon scales lowered to 2000 gold
- Hammers are no longer purchasable after equipping a legendary weapon
Changed files in this update