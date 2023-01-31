 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 31 January 2023

Happy Mining Patchlog 1.0.2:

Share · View all patches · Build 10444451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  • Sales event is unlocked with the purchase of the town hall
  • Citizens can now be employed as vegetable farmers
  • New Steam achievements for the legendary weapons

Bug fix and adjustments:

  • General texts have been corrected or added
  • HP bug of dragon shards has been fixed
  • Adjustments and corrections in the game world
  • All metal ores (iron, silver and gold) now have the new HP bar
  • Fixed a bug in the function of "Max Create" of the high performance smelter
  • Mining amounts are now correctly recorded for Steam achievements
  • Cooldown dragon horn reduced to 2min
  • Calling dragons now always works
  • The big dragon (red dragon shard) now comes more often
  • The prices for trader skills have been lowered
  • The mining amount of all ores in the mine has been increased
  • Bugfix for legendary weapons (you can mine dragon shards now)
  • Workers are now correctly deducted from the work when you reduce the number
  • Price of dragon scales lowered to 2000 gold
  • Hammers are no longer purchasable after equipping a legendary weapon

