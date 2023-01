This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The newly added "Lord of Borrel" contains Varis' ace Link Monster "Borreload Dragon," as well as "Madolche Queen Tiaramisu" which is a key card for "Madolche" Decks!

Cards such as "Summoner Monk" and "Cyberse Witch" are also here!

For a limited time only, we are giving out 500 Gems for the new BOX release celebration campaign!

Check out the in-game notification for more details!

