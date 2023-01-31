 Skip to content

Friend or Foe update for 31 January 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU08]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Blueberry and raspberry jam hunger increased 45 > 55
  • Water Bottle thirst increased 25 > 70
  • Water Bottle stamina increased 10 > 20
  • Water Bottle stack increased 1 > 10
  • Harvesting animals now automatically un-crouches the player again.
  • Harvesting animals automatically adds the items to the inventory.
  • Deers now give 12 bones and 8 raw meat.
  • Wolves and foxes now give 8 bones and 6 raw meat.
  • Boars now give 12 bones and 10 meat.
  • Rabbits not give 4 bones and 2 meat.
  • Bandage stack size increased 8 > 30
  • Animal bones stack size increased 15 > 30
  • Beds can now skip time from 1 to 12 hours instead of 4 to 12 hours.
  • Adjusted nighttime darkness from 0.1 to 0.4
  • Removed an outdated hint that showed during the loading screen.
  • Hitting trees now sometimes gives you leaves and sticks, instead of it being added to the inventory when the logs spawn.

Fixed

  • Fixed a bug where log foundations would display 8 logs as requirement when its only 7.
  • Fixed a bug where consuming water bottles would clip into the camera.
  • Fixed a bug where beds in the treehouses would not save player’s respawn point when interacted with.
  • Fixed a bug where animals would disappear when chasing them for a certain time.
  • Fixed a bug where not all notes could be read.
  • Fixed a bug where the map could not be read.
  • Fixed a bug where some metal cages could not be opened and closed.
  • Fixed a bug where players could not pick up water bottles placed in coolers.
  • Fixed a bug where rock chests would have 5 slots instead of 15.

