Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU08]

New
- Blueberry and raspberry jam hunger increased 45 > 55
- Water Bottle thirst increased 25 > 70
- Water Bottle stamina increased 10 > 20
- Water Bottle stack increased 1 > 10
- Harvesting animals now automatically un-crouches the player again.
- Harvesting animals automatically adds the items to the inventory.
- Deers now give 12 bones and 8 raw meat.
- Wolves and foxes now give 8 bones and 6 raw meat.
- Boars now give 12 bones and 10 meat.
- Rabbits not give 4 bones and 2 meat.
- Bandage stack size increased 8 > 30
- Animal bones stack size increased 15 > 30
- Beds can now skip time from 1 to 12 hours instead of 4 to 12 hours.
- Adjusted nighttime darkness from 0.1 to 0.4
- Removed an outdated hint that showed during the loading screen.
- Hitting trees now sometimes gives you leaves and sticks, instead of it being added to the inventory when the logs spawn.
Fixed
- Fixed a bug where log foundations would display 8 logs as requirement when its only 7.
- Fixed a bug where consuming water bottles would clip into the camera.
- Fixed a bug where beds in the treehouses would not save player’s respawn point when interacted with.
- Fixed a bug where animals would disappear when chasing them for a certain time.
- Fixed a bug where not all notes could be read.
- Fixed a bug where the map could not be read.
- Fixed a bug where some metal cages could not be opened and closed.
- Fixed a bug where players could not pick up water bottles placed in coolers.
- Fixed a bug where rock chests would have 5 slots instead of 15.
