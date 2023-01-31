Update 2023.01.31

Tldr: Smoother gameplay, quest markers on the map and other quality of life improvements were added. A second round with more such upgrades as well as a rework of the HUD and the UI is on its way.

Fixes:

fixed player position marker on map not updating

fixed a bug that would prevent you from moving ever again

fixed some skills overwriting one another in the diary

fixed incompatible save file mechanic (now only forcing you to make a new safe when actually necessary)

fixed a lot of quest bugs...

fixed target circle not appearing on Simple Chonk bridge and all stairs

fixed colliders for spikes row skill being visible

fixed the wording for the confirmation messages in the main menu

fixed tutorial sword having not enough reach

fixed floating Maggods

fixed a place where you could get stuck near the brewery

fixed "press e to interact" text catching clicks

fixed attracted Rocknado randomly yeeting off after killing its enemy

fixed small darkness ball unlock so that all enemies count towards the 50 kills

fixed our logo on startup being pixelated (PNG to JPG issues)

fixed consumables ignoring their cooldown

Additions:

added quest markers to the map (wuhu)

added hover texts for the HUD (for everything)

added names and levels of enemies to their health bars

added invisibility to the first few trees when you stand behind them

added stats to the hover texts of consumables

added a drop-up for the diary HUD button, directly linking to the quest log and dictionary pages

added signs explaining the quest log and the map

added bushes to forest edges to show you can't walk there

added a door to the pub (duh)

added a camping area to the valley

added a ladder from behind the mini swamp up to the fields

added two signs with warnings before the side paths with strong enemies

added a fence to the cliff in the friendly forest

added bold text to quests, adjusted some texts and fixed names of characters

added new plants and crop sacks (with a ton of variations^^)

added new floor tiling for the town

added 3 tiny rubber ducks on to the map

Nerfs:

nerfed Snaily "walk" speed by 75% (no more zooming around the map faster than the player)

nerfed the fart damage of the yellow shroom by 50%

nerfed tutorial Spoders health by 50%

