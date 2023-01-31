PATCH NOTES 3
BIG BUG SQUASH UPDATE!
Version v2023.01.31
Hello Sorters!
We are happy to share with you a brand new Update! This time we focused on even more bug fixing but there are some changes in gameplay too!
[New/Updated Content]
- Throwing packages into lava / out of map is no longer penalized with minus points. Don’t be afraid to try difficult or lucky throws!
- Package Spawner now have a limit of 16 packages spawned on the level at current time (for performance and to not overwhelm players)
- Disabled walk speed relative to the size of held package (wasn’t fun)
- Quad Plat level - Delay time between platforms moving increased to 1.5 seconds
- Minimum package size increased for better visibility
- Music muted setting is now saving between sessions
- Graphics setting is also saving between sessions
- Credits page have been updated to include our names :D
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed bug where character can’t grab any package if he was holding a package when the match before ended
- Fixed bug where character can’t grab any package if another character grabbed a package that was held by him. Taking package from another character is no longer possible
- Fixed bug where character is walking after the end of match
- Fixed bug where character sometimes can’t jump after match start
- Fixed bug where broken packages were not removed from PackageList in Package Spawner, which affected max amount of packages on the level at current time
- Fixed bug where character can’t jump on the Line
Changed files in this update