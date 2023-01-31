PATCH NOTES 3

BIG BUG SQUASH UPDATE!

Version v2023.01.31

Hello Sorters!

We are happy to share with you a brand new Update! This time we focused on even more bug fixing but there are some changes in gameplay too!

[New/Updated Content]

Throwing packages into lava / out of map is no longer penalized with minus points. Don’t be afraid to try difficult or lucky throws!

Package Spawner now have a limit of 16 packages spawned on the level at current time (for performance and to not overwhelm players)

Disabled walk speed relative to the size of held package (wasn’t fun)

Quad Plat level - Delay time between platforms moving increased to 1.5 seconds

Minimum package size increased for better visibility

Music muted setting is now saving between sessions

Graphics setting is also saving between sessions

Credits page have been updated to include our names :D

[Bug Fixes]