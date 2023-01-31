Early Access Update 10: Regular Update FIVE - Hello 2023!

Share · View all patches · Build 10444380 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to Regular Update number FIVE! (total Early Access update number 10)

This will be the fifth of many major updates, usually once a month, which adds to, improves and expands the game during Early Access.

This EARLY ACCESS update means that the first 70% of all game levels are now complete.

This update features brand spanking new Level 7, it's guardian monsters and the Boss Monster, Zorra The Knife Enthusiast. The floor is lava - literally!

Here is changelog list!

Update 10: New Year Regular 2023; update to version 1.7.0.1

New: Level 7, The Temple of Pele has been added!

New: Level 7 enemies have been added!

New: Created enemy Orbital Cannon special attack for Level 7 Boss Monster.

Change: Nerfed Lava damage, and now works as a 2% of player health per 250ms submerged in lava.

Fix: Lava damage now turns off when not standing in lava.

New: Lava damage is now visually displayed to the player as a flaming particle effect.

New: Added a check to prevent the player being dropped in liquid to prevent lava damage on spawning.

Change: Moved finished terrain texture images to finalized folder away from working and temporary terrain texture images.

Fix: Added missing fx definition for some terrain textures.

Fix: Added a check to make sure that there preload group is not empty when looking for an initial player spawn point to use as a reference point.

Fix: Eger player character move side left and right had wrong final keyframes set.

Fix: Spawning without a preload group available could set the camera below the terrain during debugging, now there is a check for terrain height if no preload objects are available.

Fix: Re-enabled splash screen address link which was missing for some reason.

Change: Reduced distance check for spawning between nodes in the cache group.

Change: Removed unused Orbital Cannon startup model.

New: Stopped the permadeath deleting the dev's save game level progress when debugging ... should probably have thought about this earlier - derp!

Next update will start to bring in extra unlockable player character cosplays!