Monsters Loot Swag update for 31 January 2023

Early Access Update 10: Regular Update FIVE - Hello 2023!

31 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Regular Update number FIVE! (total Early Access update number 10)
This will be the fifth of many major updates, usually once a month, which adds to, improves and expands the game during Early Access.

This EARLY ACCESS update means that the first 70% of all game levels are now complete.

This update features brand spanking new Level 7, it's guardian monsters and the Boss Monster, Zorra The Knife Enthusiast. The floor is lava - literally!

Here is changelog list!

  • Update 10: New Year Regular 2023; update to version 1.7.0.1
  • New: Level 7, The Temple of Pele has been added!
  • New: Level 7 enemies have been added!
  • New: Created enemy Orbital Cannon special attack for Level 7 Boss Monster.
  • Change: Nerfed Lava damage, and now works as a 2% of player health per 250ms submerged in lava.
  • Fix: Lava damage now turns off when not standing in lava.
  • New: Lava damage is now visually displayed to the player as a flaming particle effect.
  • New: Added a check to prevent the player being dropped in liquid to prevent lava damage on spawning.
  • Change: Moved finished terrain texture images to finalized folder away from working and temporary terrain texture images.
  • Fix: Added missing fx definition for some terrain textures.
  • Fix: Added a check to make sure that there preload group is not empty when looking for an initial player spawn point to use as a reference point.
  • Fix: Eger player character move side left and right had wrong final keyframes set.
  • Fix: Spawning without a preload group available could set the camera below the terrain during debugging, now there is a check for terrain height if no preload objects are available.
  • Fix: Re-enabled splash screen address link which was missing for some reason.
  • Change: Reduced distance check for spawning between nodes in the cache group.
  • Change: Removed unused Orbital Cannon startup model.
  • New: Stopped the permadeath deleting the dev's save game level progress when debugging ... should probably have thought about this earlier - derp!

Next update will start to bring in extra unlockable player character cosplays!

