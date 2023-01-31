New Q1 2023 Release Date

Hello sim racers!

With the upcoming Q1 2023 update and content release for rFactor 2, we’ve got quite a few goodies up our sleeves, some of which will be news to you all… but on to that one in a minute.

Quite frankly, because of the sheer volume of things we are set to bring into this new build, we could do with a little more time to add the finer polish we need before we feel confident pushing out the update into the public domain – as such, we’ve taken the decision to delay our new release until Tuesday 21st February.

That said, remain on schedule to deploy the GT3 update and BOP on Tuesday, February 7th, with a further refinement coming on the 21st based on community feedback.

So, let’s tell you one of the big reasons why we want to delay… this Friday, we will update our Release Candidate with a new feature… the ability to race online against content you don’t own! Exciting as this is, we just need more time to polish it all up, and a few other bits, so we hope you don’t mind a little delay – I’m sure you will think it was worth the wait!