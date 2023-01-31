Version 0.14.4 is now live!

Hello again! You are probably surprised to see an update the day after a previous update, but there was another bug that cropped up that needed to be fixed! Such is game development sometimes!

Yesterdays update fixed one issue but introduced another where civilians would stand still after leaving their vehicles, this is now fixed! I've also snuck a few other things into today's update:

Cars will now react to hearing gunshots in their immediate vicinity and will speed away or stop if they are cops, so this car on the right of the image will now react.

The car sound effects were ignoring the Mute SFX option in the options, this is now fixed.

Thanks again everyone!