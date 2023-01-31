Major update - Version 0.91A release

Being a small indie studio of only 2 developers, we are excited about this new update. We have entirely changed the in-game story and started the integration in the first three worlds that the player will play. However, the tutorial in the first world (Korala) is still a work in progress, and the initial cut scene still needs to be done.

The initial cut scene will visually explain that you are a sentient energy-sphere being sent to investigate why your homeworld is losing its vital energy to survive, leading your civilization to mass extinction.

NEW

Psionic Power-up - The psionic power-up can be triggered by using the middle mouse button while having the psionic orb weapon. It sends a high psionic beam that drains the energy from the Drainers and adds it to your shield. Immensely powerful and helpful in challenging situations.

- Implement a new AI behavior to act as a swarm. They are easy to destroy, but when they are many, it can be challenging. They are also firing a new type of projectile. Larva - A new enemy that is note very dangerous as it moves slowly. Explode when the player is getting to close to it or fires at it.

ENHANCEMENT & BALANCE

Update the visual of all the Drainers.

Update all the colonist archive logs with the updated story

Replace obsolete Drainers enemies with new Drainers mech on Meolia floating platform.

Change the visual structonite trap in the structonite field for better gameplay.

Change the Bosboon plant with better material and reduce the energy blast required to disable it temporarily.

The energy barrier no longer removes energy from the player when it collides with it.

Add sound effects when refilling a Triphasium container

Add new Kindra audio messages and changes some previous one that needed to be more accurate or shorter.

Change a few Kindra floating hints by displaying Kindra beacons, so the player understands better what to do.

Add a log title in the journal when reading an archive log.

Add new LOD to many 3D assets to improve rendering performance.

FIXES

Fix the spaceship ghosting around after the animation was completed in the first two worlds.

Fix spaceship turrets on the Drainer floating platforms on Meolia that were indestructible and were not moving.

Change the turret scanning text to explain that psionic-based weapons are required to destroy a turret.

Giant Poppox on Mazir stays selected after being scanned.

FUTURE

We still have a lot of things to do before the release planned for the Steam PC version in 2023. The next big update will include the redesign of Zeros, the 4th world, and more enhancement in the previous three worlds, enemies, AI, etc.