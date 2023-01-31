The Fighters available now

90s style Indie fighting game
you can play the game with Xbox Controller or Keyboard
The game contains 3 game methods
1- Chapters contain
3D
in 3D Chapters, you will be able to switch the camera to First Person Cam and play
2- Local multiplayer ( 3D)
3- Online ( 3D )
In the Online mode, you are going to face a real person and fight them to get more and more ranks to open your mission and get EXP to build your own character and make him stronger,
there are 5 Ranks in the game for each rank you are going to get EXP to build your ability,
for each win, you are going to get 2 points
if you lost the game, you are going to lose 2 points
if you faced any problems, please send an email to (skullsameh.work@gmail.com)
Waiting for your feedback and review :D
I hope you enjoy the game,
