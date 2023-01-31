 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Fighters Online update for 31 January 2023

The Fighters available now

Share · View all patches · Build 10444199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

90s style Indie fighting game
you can play the game with Xbox Controller or Keyboard

The game contains 3 game methods

1- Chapters contain

3D


in 3D Chapters, you will be able to switch the camera to First Person Cam and play

2- Local multiplayer ( 3D)

3- Online ( 3D )

In the Online mode, you are going to face a real person and fight them to get more and more ranks to open your mission and get EXP to build your own character and make him stronger,
there are 5 Ranks in the game for each rank you are going to get EXP to build your ability,

for each win, you are going to get 2 points
if you lost the game, you are going to lose 2 points
if you faced any problems, please send an email to (skullsameh.work@gmail.com)
Waiting for your feedback and review :D
I hope you enjoy the game,

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10444199
Depot 2010341
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link