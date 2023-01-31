The Fighters available now

90s style Indie fighting game

you can play the game with Xbox Controller or Keyboard

The game contains 3 game methods

1- Chapters contain

3D



in 3D Chapters, you will be able to switch the camera to First Person Cam and play

2- Local multiplayer ( 3D)

3- Online ( 3D )

In the Online mode, you are going to face a real person and fight them to get more and more ranks to open your mission and get EXP to build your own character and make him stronger,

there are 5 Ranks in the game for each rank you are going to get EXP to build your ability,



for each win, you are going to get 2 points

if you lost the game, you are going to lose 2 points

if you faced any problems, please send an email to (skullsameh.work@gmail.com)

Waiting for your feedback and review :D

I hope you enjoy the game,

