GameVRoom update for 31 January 2023

GameVRoom version 0.3.0 now live!

31 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Belated Happy New Year!

We'll start this year off with our first update containing some exciting features and some quality of life improvements:

  • Side-by-side stereoscopic rendering support
  • LIV integration
  • Spectator camera options (first-person, free)
  • Better support for Index controllers and Vive wands, including touchpad bindings
  • Options to tweak trigger, grip and thumbstick sensitivity
  • Mouse smoothing when in laser pointer mode
  • Option to select active game instead of auto-detection
  • Rename virtual buttons

Fixes:

  • Mouse pointer now works in non-standard multiple monitor configurations
  • Some cases where games were not detected as active
  • Games library not populating correctly in some setups
  • among others...

Additional notes:

  • To make use of side-by-side rendering, players need to run a game with native support or use an external tool like Reshade (https://reshade.me/) or Helixmod (https://helixmod.blogspot.com/) to set the game up before enabling SBS 3D in GameVRoom.

Hope you have fun with this update!

Find us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/uzHF3fFnap

