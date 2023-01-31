GameVRoom version 0.3.0 now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10444183 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 16:09:46 UTC by Wendy

Belated Happy New Year!

We'll start this year off with our first update containing some exciting features and some quality of life improvements:

Side-by-side stereoscopic rendering support

LIV integration

Spectator camera options (first-person, free)

Better support for Index controllers and Vive wands, including touchpad bindings

Options to tweak trigger, grip and thumbstick sensitivity

Mouse smoothing when in laser pointer mode

Option to select active game instead of auto-detection

Rename virtual buttons

Fixes:

Mouse pointer now works in non-standard multiple monitor configurations

Some cases where games were not detected as active

Games library not populating correctly in some setups

among others...

Additional notes:

To make use of side-by-side rendering, players need to run a game with native support or use an external tool like Reshade (https://reshade.me/) or Helixmod (https://helixmod.blogspot.com/) to set the game up before enabling SBS 3D in GameVRoom.

Hope you have fun with this update!

Find us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/uzHF3fFnap