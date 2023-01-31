GameVRoom version 0.3.0 now live!

Belated Happy New Year!
We'll start this year off with our first update containing some exciting features and some quality of life improvements:
- Side-by-side stereoscopic rendering support
- LIV integration
- Spectator camera options (first-person, free)
- Better support for Index controllers and Vive wands, including touchpad bindings
- Options to tweak trigger, grip and thumbstick sensitivity
- Mouse smoothing when in laser pointer mode
- Option to select active game instead of auto-detection
- Rename virtual buttons
Fixes:
- Mouse pointer now works in non-standard multiple monitor configurations
- Some cases where games were not detected as active
- Games library not populating correctly in some setups
- among others...
Additional notes:
- To make use of side-by-side rendering, players need to run a game with native support or use an external tool like Reshade (https://reshade.me/) or Helixmod (https://helixmod.blogspot.com/) to set the game up before enabling SBS 3D in GameVRoom.
Hope you have fun with this update!
Find us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/uzHF3fFnap
