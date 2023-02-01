Update/Patch Notes Feb. 1st, 2023

1 Optimize the terminal function, now you can sail directly or plan sailing in the city.

2 Increase the fleet status display and related tutorials in the port, so that you can directly understand your readiness in the port.

3 Optimize the operation logic of the automatic route function, you can choose to open or block the confirmation information window by yourself.

4 Optimize the operation process of recruiting sailors. Now you can choose to continue recruiting or assigning sailors after recruiting water in the tavern.

5 Adjust the dock warehouse function, and now the ratio of the ship's cargo warehouse to the supply warehouse can be directly allocated in the warehouse.

6 Optimize the text description of the bartender's region in the character profile.

7 Optimize the description of [Negotiation] skills.

8 Now you can directly see the player's contribution to the local area in the government facility.

9 Optimize the closing operation of the novice guide, which is now closed by long pressing the return key.

10 Optimized the refresh rules for pirates in dangerous sea areas, now the danger level can be raised faster and the frequency of pirates appearing can be increased.

11 Fixed: The refresh location of the bounty task on the West Coast of America.

12 Fixed: Button settings - the display of switching weapons in battle.

13 Fixed: Typos in some dialogues in Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese versions.

14 Fixed: Wrong coordinates in Ushuaia port information.

15 Fixed: The logic error of the ship effect calculation, which caused the warehouse data to be abnormal.

16 Fix: Entering the port without picking up the sea treasure chest had caused the treasure chest to be dug again and caused a plot error.

17 Fixed: Natural resources in the interior of Merida could not be discovered.

18 Fixed: The description of some inland exploration target conditions is wrong.

19 Fixed: In the land exploration, the sickle props were incorrectly applied.

20 Fixed: After selecting multiple target points in the planned route, the automatic replenishment failed to be triggered when passing through the target ports.

21 Fixed: Some fishing grounds failed to be displayed on the map UI and failed to interact normally.

22 Fixed: Some areas will get stuck on the automatic route due to shallow terrain.

23 Fixed: The task [When the Pendulum Stops] cannot be completed normally.

24 Fixed: In the mission [Everyone and Everything Has a Home], the Morita Mori event failed to be triggered.

25 Fixed: Incorrect port icon design of Southeast Asian port Gia Dinh.