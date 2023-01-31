Commemorate this occasion with a greater chance of dismembering your foes, and let the blood run like water. Sharpen your blades to prepare a reckoning unlike anything the world has seen and complete goals to receive items from Rais Bundle for free for a limited time only.
There is more:
Additionally, take part in the event for even more must-have rewards:
Participation Goal:
Cut off at least one enemy limb
Reward:
Bloody Anniversary Charm + Tokens
TGG Warm-Up Goal:
Cut off at least 250 enemy limbs
Reward:
Wolfclaw
Personal Goal:
Cut off at least 800 enemy limbs
Reward:
Rais Outfit + Rais's Paraglider
TGG Global Goal:
Cut off at least 60 000 000 enemy limbs
Reward:
Volatile Mask
*Participation and personal rewards will appear in your in-game stash once the goal is reached. For the TGG Warm-Up Goal and the TGG Global Goal, head over to the TechlandGG.com/Events
Learn more by signing into your account and claim rewards once you complete the goals.
The event ends on February 8 at 16:00 pm CET.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1537624/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human_Bloody_Ties/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/
