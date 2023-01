This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hellsingers!

Metal: Hellsinger has won the Turn Me Up award at The Spawnies! We are once again floored by winning an award where so many other great games have been nominated with us.

We are so grateful for the honor of having worked with such a long list of fantastic musicians while creating this game.

A massive thank you also to everyone who voted for us! 🤘 We salute you! 🤘

The Spawnies are presented by the Spawn on Me podcast.