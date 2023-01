Bug Fixes

Sven’s first quest will now ping properly if he tells you about it after child scene

Badu quest will now automatically be given if on Cragor Quest and you didn’t grab it from the board

Badu bounty will now only appear on the bounty board if you are from Cragor

QoL Improvements

Healing from the menu will no longer close the menu

Training Charm will now show the increase in your battle log