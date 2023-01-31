 Skip to content

The King's Dilemma: Chronicles update for 31 January 2023

The King's Dilemma: Chronicles is now available!

Build 10443985

The time has finally come! The Kingdom of Ankist is a place of daring expeditions, gruesome battles, and arcane mysteries. You play as the Head of the Council, the leader of the King’s inner circle. Listen to the advice of your Council of Houses, or overrule their decisions.

Face hundreds of dilemmas where every choice you make may affect your relationship with the other Houses, influence the well-being and resources of the kingdom, and change the course of history itself. Discover the lands of Ankist over a story spanning across tens of generations. Form alliances, survive betrayals, and prepare for the final uprising foretold by an ancient prophecy.

Will you act for the greater good, or will you think only of yourself?

