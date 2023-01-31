 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon update for 31 January 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9888

Update v0.9888

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Added a new character: Jack and its related skins and achievements.
  • Added difficulty: very difficult.
  • There is now a maximum number of resurrections in the level.
  • Item description now shows how many of the same item is already held.
  • Now in the switch role page in the village, remove the confirm button, leave will apply.
  • Item [Bloody Shawl] value adjustment: 100% (+50%) > 50% (+25%).
  • Item [Shield Generator] value adjustment: 20(+20)>100(+30).
  • Basic fire rate adjustment for character soldiers: 2>2.5.
  • Change the save timing point.
  • Update some typos in this article.
  • Fixed incorrect application of skill variants when switching characters.

