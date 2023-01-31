Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9888

Bug fixes and updates
- Added a new character: Jack and its related skins and achievements.
- Added difficulty: very difficult.
- There is now a maximum number of resurrections in the level.
- Item description now shows how many of the same item is already held.
- Now in the switch role page in the village, remove the confirm button, leave will apply.
- Item [Bloody Shawl] value adjustment: 100% (+50%) > 50% (+25%).
- Item [Shield Generator] value adjustment: 20(+20)>100(+30).
- Basic fire rate adjustment for character soldiers: 2>2.5.
- Change the save timing point.
- Update some typos in this article.
- Fixed incorrect application of skill variants when switching characters.
