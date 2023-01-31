1-31 Experience optimization and BUG repair

Fix the problem of code error reporting, the error is only reported once

Cooking station/manufacturing station, which can copy the properties of auto-switching and auto-crafting low-level materials

Magic crab eyes plus glowing special effects

BUG When the game is paused, the statistics chart will not be displayed

The coachman will stop to find something to eat if he is too cold or too hungry during transportation.

After the trading desk automatically purchases and deposits automatically, a notification prompt will be displayed in the lower right corner

BUG Indoors, after residents pass through the door, the speed does not return to normal

BUG "Sanction" skill has low damage to level 10 monsters and cannot be instantly killed

BUG When the wood splitter does not have enough wood on him, splitting wood will cause the code to report an error

Captives cannot be counted as idle population stats