Fix the problem of code error reporting, the error is only reported once
Cooking station/manufacturing station, which can copy the properties of auto-switching and auto-crafting low-level materials
Magic crab eyes plus glowing special effects
BUG When the game is paused, the statistics chart will not be displayed
The coachman will stop to find something to eat if he is too cold or too hungry during transportation.
After the trading desk automatically purchases and deposits automatically, a notification prompt will be displayed in the lower right corner
BUG Indoors, after residents pass through the door, the speed does not return to normal
BUG "Sanction" skill has low damage to level 10 monsters and cannot be instantly killed
BUG When the wood splitter does not have enough wood on him, splitting wood will cause the code to report an error
Captives cannot be counted as idle population stats
领地：种田与征战 update for 31 January 2023
1-31 Experience optimization and BUG repair
