 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backpack Hero update for 1 February 2023

Thank you for a great Winter - and a great year!

Share · View all patches · Build 10443932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Backpack Hero was first released on Itch.io a year ago today! Over the past year we released the game, started a business, ran a Kickstarter campaign, released the game on Steam, created four new characters, added new levels and enemies, ran several events, added controller support, and literally hundreds of new items!

All of this is possible because of you! Thank you for supporting this humble little indie team! We hope to make Backpack Hero the best that it can be!

We have a small end-of-January patch with new features:

Changes:
Ended the Winter event!
Updated controller support! Works much better now!

New Stuff:
New button to take screenshots. It's easier than ever to share your perfect backpack!
Added eight new items!

As for what's next:

  • We're working on character redesigns for Tote and Pochette. We know that they aren't the most popular characters so we hope we can get them working much better! These will be released in February.
  • We are delaying the town update. It was originally intended to come out at the end of February, but it will be delayed until closer to the game's launch. There's just too much to do and we want to make sure we get it right.
  • We'll be posting an updated roadmap with more information, fun surprises, and upcoming content! Details soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1970581
  • Loading history…
Depot 1970582
  • Loading history…
Depot 1970583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link