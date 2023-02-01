Thank you for a great Winter - and a great year!

Backpack Hero was first released on Itch.io a year ago today! Over the past year we released the game, started a business, ran a Kickstarter campaign, released the game on Steam, created four new characters, added new levels and enemies, ran several events, added controller support, and literally hundreds of new items!

All of this is possible because of you! Thank you for supporting this humble little indie team! We hope to make Backpack Hero the best that it can be!

We have a small end-of-January patch with new features:

Changes:

Ended the Winter event!

Updated controller support! Works much better now!

New Stuff:

New button to take screenshots. It's easier than ever to share your perfect backpack!

Added eight new items!



As for what's next: