Astatos v0.6.1 Exchange

To the Crown Mages,

This update features a new mechanic to Trials, balance tweaks, rewards tweaks, and stability improvements.

Along with this update, we’re pleased to confirm that Hero Pack III, our collaboration with Echo Project’s Adastra, is in the final stages of testing.

For an early look behind the scenes at the development and upcoming abilities of Hero Pack III, we’ve released a new blog on our Patreon. Be sure to join if you’re interested in seeing more behind the scenes posts! [patreon.com/StudioKlondike](www.patreon.com/StudioKlondike)

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.6.1, please read on below.

From the team at Studio Klondike

New Features

Exchange: This new mechanic allows players to convert their Cards into Energy once per round during the Hero Stage. This takes the concept behind the commonly used Hero Card, Gaios, and incorporates it as a standard part of the game.

Exchange opens up new opportunities for opening moves, summoning Heroes, and getting out of tricky situations— just be careful not to waste important Cards and fail the Trial Stage!

Note: This mechanic will be introduced in the in-game tutorial at a later patch after some UI adjustments. Gaios’ Hero Ability has also been modified along with this update, see below for more information.

Random Hero Drafting: A randomise picks button has been added to the drafting UI. If you want to have a bit of chaotic fun, or simply don’t have a preference, use this button to make your drafting picks automatically!

Change Log

Game Features

The Exchange mechanic has been added to the Trial. Exchange allows you to convert your own Cards into Energy once per round during the Hero Stage.

A randomise picks button has been added to the drafting UI.

Balance Changes

[Takeover Trial] Makari-Hari’s Ability has been changed. The new Ability description reads:

When Makari-Hari’s side uses a Spell Card, they draw one additional Card. (Passive)

(5 Cooldown) Lose one Influence, and obtain one Energy per Card held by Mukaki’s side.

[Conquest & Takeover Trial] Gaios’ Ability has been changed. The new Ability description reads:

The cost to perform an Exchange is reduced to two Cards for Makari-Hari/Mukaki's side. (Passive) (Once per round)

Rewards Changes

Rewards given for Training Trials have increased from 70% to 80%.

Reward Points given have been increased by 25% on average per match.

The per match cap for Reward Points has been increased from 90 to 120 for Conquest Trials.

All rewards have been increased by 50% when playing a Conquest Trial with 5 or more players.

The EXP cap has been increased when playing a Conquest Trial with 5 or more players.

Matchmaking Changes

[Conquest Trial] When in quick play/matchmaking, active rooms will be merged with waiting rooms upon rematch if there is enough room to combine them. This means that matchmaking rooms can pick up additional players upon rematch.

Game Changes

Sound effects have been finalised for Hero Card Drafting.

Sound effects have been finalised for the sticker system.

Improved the handling of multiple sounds playing simultaneously.

Game Content

New Hero Skins have been added to the store and/or made available as monthly rewards.

Drusus - Lifesaver

Gaios - Culinarian

Game Fixes

Toast pop-ups resulting from Hero Abilities would show "[Spell]" instead of "[Ability]".

The Friends menu wouldn't close automatically when Hero Card Drafting begins in a room.

Sometimes the Trials menu would remain open at the same time as the room UI when accepting an invite to a room.

If the Trials menu is opened and closed rapidly it could lead to no menu opening, soft-locking the game.

When creating a new account, the Hero Pack unlock animation would play a second time if you immediately enter the Trials menu and click "yes please" to view the tutorials.

Being invited to a room while in the Deck Menu could cause the incorrect music to play during the Trial.

You can no longer drag the Hero Card list while the artwork viewer is open in the Deck Menu.

Added rollback code, improved stability, and error handling during Hero Drafting.

Trial Fixes