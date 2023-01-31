Even more great updates for GRUNND!

I was not sure whether GRUNND needs it. But in the end I decided YES.

With this update GRUNND gets an option to manually Save and Load games via two optional slots. There will be always an AutoSave - it will not go anywhere, but this extra flexibility, if you needed one, will make playing GRUNND more enjoyable.

Also updated Ending a bit, and some small fixes I don't even remember. Should've written those down.

Also yesterday sent out keys to our BETA testers, who participated in testing during December.

Update the installation!