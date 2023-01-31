Update 1.02 - Mouse Control Is Back

Mouse Control is back.
It was removed because it seemed not so popular and it caused small compatibility issues with the controllers.
These issues should be fixed now, please contact me if you encounter any crashs or other issues, Discord is the quickest way to reach me, but Twitter or e-mail also work.
Here's the complete list of changes:
Mouse Control can be activated from the option menu.
Arrow Keys can now be used to navigate the game by default
New design for the paladin paddle (hitbox didn't change. WIP, the paladin is also getting redesigned)
Paladin's blessings shouldn't appear so close to the side walls anymore
Cursed One easy mode: Cursed Bricks are now reinforced
Goblin Siege Engine damage reduced from 20/25 to 15/20
Fixed the Cultist Ritual tooltip stating 15seconds instead of 12
Small novelty in the hero selection menu for players who unlocked the secret achievement
