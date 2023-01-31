- Optimized the AI of the third level Togo Kiyoshi
- Optimized the AI of the second level warehouse boss
- Fixed the range of the ring trigger
- Added a part of the first chapter process guide
- Added a part of the third chapter process guide
6.Added some interactive sound effects
- Added some dialogues with voiceover content
Arrogation: Unlight of Day update for 31 January 2023
Update 2 on January 31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
