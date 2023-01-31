 Skip to content

Arrogation: Unlight of Day update for 31 January 2023

Update 2 on January 31

Share · View all patches · Build 10443677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimized the AI of the third level Togo Kiyoshi
  2. Optimized the AI of the second level warehouse boss
  3. Fixed the range of the ring trigger
  4. Added a part of the first chapter process guide
  5. Added a part of the third chapter process guide
    6.Added some interactive sound effects
  6. Added some dialogues with voiceover content

