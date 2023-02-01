Updated on February 1

Note: With the increase of game content, due to the different computer configurations of each person, there may be a little stagnation in daily or combat.

[Update content]

Update the game layout [Ideal Land] area.

All the exclusive armor equipment of the Yuanshen, after being strengthened, will add an additional [experience bonus] attribute.

The hidden elite monsters "King of the Desert" and "Evil Metal Monster" in the hot sand desert map are changed to Ming Lei, which can be seen.

The experience pill can be used in batches to simplify the operation of players.

Most of the skills of the magic wolf class [Shura, Raksha] increase a small amount of damage, and most of the skills are changed from [non critical hit] to [critical hit].

The upper limit of the level is changed from [255] to [500]. The upgrade package remains the same, and it is still a reward up to 255. This change is only convenient for some players with higher levels. The upgrade will still increase the character attributes, and has no impact on other contents of the game.