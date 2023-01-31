The DLC announcement will be delayed to February because I didn't account for all the things I needed lined up for it, including key artwork. Actual development on the DLC is going well, though, and I will soon be in a position to announce it. Apologies for that.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 31 January 2023
DLC Announcement Delay
