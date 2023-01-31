 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 31 January 2023

DLC Announcement Delay

Share · View all patches · Build 10443617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The DLC announcement will be delayed to February because I didn't account for all the things I needed lined up for it, including key artwork. Actual development on the DLC is going well, though, and I will soon be in a position to announce it. Apologies for that.

Changed depots in earliest branch

View more data in app history for build 10443617
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
Airships: Conquer the Skies - Soundtrack (923580) Depot Depot 923580
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link