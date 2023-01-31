 Skip to content

Martial Arts Brutality update for 31 January 2023

Monitor Res Fix

Wow, it's been a long time!

I've ported over a monitor res fix from Beat Hazard.
I've also updated the exit ad.

Cheers,
Steve.

