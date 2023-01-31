New Foundation Level Added

After many requests from players to bring out a foundation level for absolute beginners or beginner seniors, a 10 minute Foundation Level workout has now been added.

This new level has no ground exercises, just purely standing exercises that are beginner friendly. Ideal as a more gentle introduction before tackling Beginner Level.

15 minute and also 20 minute exercise options for Foundation Level are being developed and tested and will come out soon.

Also, text in a few of the rest periods will now appear in the scrolling 'tips' reminding players that they can use the spacebar to pause and unpause the game for rest, any time extra rest time is needed.

This is one of the many updates coming aimed at absolute beginners. After the 15 min and 20 min options are added, 8 more exercises will be added before adding instructions for every exercise outside of game play, then adding the ability to skip exercises. Modifier exercises will also be added at some point.

Thank you for all the great feedback leading to the creation of this new level. I will get cracking on adding 15 an 20 minute options and bring these out soon.