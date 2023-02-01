Patch Notes v0.06 Early Access

Improvements:
-
Significant performance improvement across the board due to:
- Texture size reduction and filtering simplification
- Geometry simplification and LODing
- Aggressive physics body culling system (required some re-architecture)
- Much more efficient sideline players, cheerleaders, coaches and referees.
- Decimated City Day background mesh. Night to follow.
-
Added new intro music (intro.mp3)
-
Added customizable camera settings to PhysicsGameplaySettings (more to come)
-
Standardized day and night lighting across scenes. Still a work in progress.
-
Better depth of field during gameplay.
-
Faster camera movement during gameplay.
-
Small improvement to QB dropback animation.
-
Season mode main menu visual improved.
Tweaks:
- Arcade Four is the new default.
- All settings now enabled by default.
- Action camera settings changed.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed magenta unreadable text issue
- Fixed season mode player stats after using fantasy draft
- Fixed kickoff camera not being set correctly.
- Fixing formationsUI bug when opening formations screen from a playbook that is not the current playbook and not on last playbook
Known Issues:
- Season mode LOD bias is set too low, causing pop-in.
- Stadium optimization and art pass are still in progress.
- Weather still needs optimization.
- Small chance of throw animation issue due to new QB animation. Working on fix.
Changed files in this update