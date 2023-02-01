 Skip to content

Football Simulator update for 1 February 2023

Patch Notes v0.06 Early Access

Patch Notes v0.06 Early Access

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Significant performance improvement across the board due to:

    • Texture size reduction and filtering simplification
    • Geometry simplification and LODing
    • Aggressive physics body culling system (required some re-architecture)
    • Much more efficient sideline players, cheerleaders, coaches and referees.
    • Decimated City Day background mesh. Night to follow.

  • Added new intro music (intro.mp3)

  • Added customizable camera settings to PhysicsGameplaySettings (more to come)

  • Standardized day and night lighting across scenes. Still a work in progress.

  • Better depth of field during gameplay.

  • Faster camera movement during gameplay.

  • Small improvement to QB dropback animation.

  • Season mode main menu visual improved.

Tweaks:

  • Arcade Four is the new default.
  • All settings now enabled by default.
  • Action camera settings changed.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed magenta unreadable text issue
  • Fixed season mode player stats after using fantasy draft
  • Fixed kickoff camera not being set correctly.
  • Fixing formationsUI bug when opening formations screen from a playbook that is not the current playbook and not on last playbook

Known Issues:

  • Season mode LOD bias is set too low, causing pop-in.
  • Stadium optimization and art pass are still in progress.
  • Weather still needs optimization.
  • Small chance of throw animation issue due to new QB animation. Working on fix.

Changed files in this update

