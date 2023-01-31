Update, Version 20230131

English

############Content##############

[Character]Upgraded Zhang Yin's 3D assets.

[Character]Zhang Yin now has a 3D version of his portrait.

[Relationships]Added Zhang Yin's relationship display. (It requires you to have left the airport.)

[Relationships]Added Karaduman's relationship display. (It requires you have met him first.)

简体中文

############Content##############

【角色】升级了所有张银的3D模型资源。

【角色】张银现在有了一个3D版本的头像。

【关系】加入了张银的关系显示。（离开机场后解锁。）

【关系】加入了卡拉杜曼的关系显示。（需要你见到过他之后才会显示。）