Update, Version 20230131

English
############Content##############
[Character]Upgraded Zhang Yin's 3D assets.
[Character]Zhang Yin now has a 3D version of his portrait.
[Relationships]Added Zhang Yin's relationship display. (It requires you to have left the airport.)
[Relationships]Added Karaduman's relationship display. (It requires you have met him first.)
简体中文
############Content##############
【角色】升级了所有张银的3D模型资源。
【角色】张银现在有了一个3D版本的头像。
【关系】加入了张银的关系显示。（离开机场后解锁。）
【关系】加入了卡拉杜曼的关系显示。（需要你见到过他之后才会显示。）
Changed files in this update