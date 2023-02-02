Update 0.1.2 is now live!

Good evening Contractors!

Today Cygnus Enterprises is launching a new update which we hope will ensure a safer and more productive work environment on our Mytilus planetside facilities...

We're hard at work on free content updates which will expand the story and enrich the gameplay experience for players. Please look forward to these free updates coming soon.

-Team Miaozi

Patch Notes

Improvements

_* Now save slots look prettier

Mission 7 Cutscene improvements

Visitors/Story NPC all have one prefered food now

Updates in Dungeon missions, difficulty decreased slightly

Upon opening character UI is much clearer when there is nothing to equip

GUI improvements in the Marketplace

_

Bug Fixes

_* Now players will not get stuck if buildings are repaired out of order

HQ can no longer overlap other buildings

Turn on/off grass setting has been fixed

Fixed player level up animation in End of Day Report

PartyBox Skill has been fixed, now works as expected

Seed Vault will no longer disapear upon switching save slots

Fixed error related to visitor AI

Fixed Landing Pad outline

Research tooltip no longer lies about your amount of currency

The secondary combat icon filling is now synced with the reloading time

Now Job UI shows the current correct job of each employee

Energy produced by Recycler now goes directly to the battery

When purchasing stackable items, now the price increases correctly

Now the player receives the right weapon after finishing Livestream Mission

Clear cart on Merchant UI will no longer reset items sold

Recommended Gear Score/Enemy Level now displays correctly in Mission Overview UI

Now ship will attract creatures in "Pathmakers" Mission_

Thanks for reading! If you'd like to connect with us and get regular updates on Cygnus Enterprises, please follow us on Twitter @Cygnus_Game, and if you'd like to join our growing community join our Discord.

Best,

Team Miaozi