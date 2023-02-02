Update 0.1.2 is now live!

Good evening Contractors!
Today Cygnus Enterprises is launching a new update which we hope will ensure a safer and more productive work environment on our Mytilus planetside facilities...
We're hard at work on free content updates which will expand the story and enrich the gameplay experience for players. Please look forward to these free updates coming soon.
-Team Miaozi
Patch Notes
Improvements
_* Now save slots look prettier
- Mission 7 Cutscene improvements
- Visitors/Story NPC all have one prefered food now
- Updates in Dungeon missions, difficulty decreased slightly
- Upon opening character UI is much clearer when there is nothing to equip
- GUI improvements in the Marketplace
_
Bug Fixes
_* Now players will not get stuck if buildings are repaired out of order
- HQ can no longer overlap other buildings
- Turn on/off grass setting has been fixed
- Fixed player level up animation in End of Day Report
- PartyBox Skill has been fixed, now works as expected
- Seed Vault will no longer disapear upon switching save slots
- Fixed error related to visitor AI
- Fixed Landing Pad outline
- Research tooltip no longer lies about your amount of currency
- The secondary combat icon filling is now synced with the reloading time
- Now Job UI shows the current correct job of each employee
- Energy produced by Recycler now goes directly to the battery
- When purchasing stackable items, now the price increases correctly
- Now the player receives the right weapon after finishing Livestream Mission
- Clear cart on Merchant UI will no longer reset items sold
- Recommended Gear Score/Enemy Level now displays correctly in Mission Overview UI
- Now ship will attract creatures in "Pathmakers" Mission_
Thanks for reading! If you'd like to connect with us and get regular updates on Cygnus Enterprises, please follow us on Twitter @Cygnus_Game, and if you'd like to join our growing community join our Discord.
Best,
Team Miaozi
