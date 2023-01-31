 Skip to content

Forsake update for 31 January 2023

V0.9.3 - Attempt to fix an online desynchronisation issue

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Recently we had some issues with online desynchronisation (happening randomly with lack of online updates for some players), we tried to solve that in this update.

