Version 1.9.1 Update

Version 1.9.1

Changelog:

Black screen/Invisibility bug when using Bonesaw, Heroin or Suicide fixed

Chaugnar disappearing from Tunnel 7 fixed (You can find it from the lower levels where the thing jumpscares you)

Hundreds of passability and minor visual bugs fixed

Can't run with only 1 leg anymore

Other minor typos and bug fixes

This was only meant as a hotfix for few issues first, but I found culprits for few other bugs too, so it became a bigger update in the end. No new content, sorry.