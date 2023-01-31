 Skip to content

Fear & Hunger 2: Termina update for 31 January 2023

Version 1.9.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.9.1

Changelog:

  • Black screen/Invisibility bug when using Bonesaw, Heroin or Suicide fixed
  • Chaugnar disappearing from Tunnel 7 fixed (You can find it from the lower levels where the thing jumpscares you)
  • Hundreds of passability and minor visual bugs fixed
  • Can't run with only 1 leg anymore
  • Other minor typos and bug fixes

This was only meant as a hotfix for few issues first, but I found culprits for few other bugs too, so it became a bigger update in the end. No new content, sorry.

