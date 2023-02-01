"Supernatural Supermarket" is released today!

Today at 16:00, "Tsugunohi -Supernatural Supermarket-" is now available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2271790/

"Tsugunohi -Supernatural Supermarket-" will be released in a free game version (in Japanese) on December 22, 2022. However, from the very beginning of the game's production, we have been preparing for a "translated" version of the game, which we hope will be played by people all over the world.

As a result, we were able to start selling the game on Steam just over a month after the release of the free game version.

The following languages will be included in the game.

Japanese / English / Simplified Chinese / Traditional Chinese / Korean / Spanish



This time, "horror" is creeping up on a high school girl, Yumi Kiritachi, who started working part-time at a supermarket.

The store's merchandise is being stolen one after another, and a junior student who started working at the same time disappears.

Amidst a series of disturbing incidents, Kiritachi's daily life is increasingly eroded by "fear." ......



This work incorporates many horror effects in all aspects of the story, visuals, and music, and is the culmination of the "Tsugunohi" series.

The game also retains the "Tsugunohi" series' unique charm of being easy to play, as the story can be progressed simply by moving the character to the left.

What kind of horrors will befall her in "Tsugunohi"?

*"Tsugunohi Supernatural Supermarket" is DLC and requires the purchase of the Steam version of "Tsugunohi" in order to play on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1322300/

■Developer: ImCyan

■Publisher：Game Magazine

■Japanese version price: $1.99

■Languages supported: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Spanish

©ImCyan / vaka, Inc.