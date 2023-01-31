 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 31 January 2023

Patch v25.1

Patch v25.1

Build 10442908

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Psycho Possessed - Identity Instability meta: Clarified in the description that the reroll will cost a Hero Soul meta.

//bug fixes

  • King Gigald: If a Shade Lunatic Fanatic was spawned and you had a Barrow Digger minion then it would cause a crash once the Fanatic revealed his second ball.
  • King Gigald: When spawning a Shade Boss if it's unable to find an empty spot then it would pop up a warning message (eg if you had a lot of Tamed Rat Totems).
  • Itemography - Necromancy: Opening the menu when it was previously set to a page above 1 could cause a crash.
  • Goblusious - Giga Banishments: Banishing Relics and Spells wasn't working correctly.
  • Psycho Possessed: The Possession choice menu wasn't working with full Mouse Support.
  • Psycho Possessed: If you had a Tamed Rat Totem and was coming out of a Brainiac possession then the Totem could trap you inside of it.
  • Sinned Deamologist - Diablos Whisperings meta: The usual cap number was shown despite this meta making Diablos uncapped.
  • Roaming Traveller - Wandering Merchant: The button tips weren't showing correctly.
  • Waxen Lunatic Fanatic minion - His contact damage could stop doing damage if you spawned a lot of them in Creative Plaything mode.

