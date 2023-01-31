Golfie 1.0.9 Patch Notes

What's New:
- Ball Collision toggle in the lobby settings now works as intended, so you can now play without ball collisions
- Hyper Speed is now much more adjustable, so you can shoot not as insanely far with it
- Fixed an issue where the game would soft-lock if entering the hole while in the shop
- Fixed an issue where overheating while dragging power could leave the hand not interactive (bad if you're supposed to eg. select a card to discard)
- Fixed Red Energy Extractor causing energy loss already at pickup
- Fixed issue where Regenerative Membrane would seemingly cause 1 extra damage the first time entering a level
- (most likely) Fixed an issue where Sticky Paste could keep its effect even after the card has been discarded
- Fixed incorrect UI scaling in the multiplayer post game screen, especially evident on ultrawide aspect ratios
- Improved behaviour when joining a lobby through an invite while in the progression screen
- Fixed some lobby filtering issues
Changed files in this update