Golfie update for 31 January 2023

Golfie 1.0.9 Patch Notes

31 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • Ball Collision toggle in the lobby settings now works as intended, so you can now play without ball collisions
  • Hyper Speed is now much more adjustable, so you can shoot not as insanely far with it
  • Fixed an issue where the game would soft-lock if entering the hole while in the shop
  • Fixed an issue where overheating while dragging power could leave the hand not interactive (bad if you're supposed to eg. select a card to discard)
  • Fixed Red Energy Extractor causing energy loss already at pickup
  • Fixed issue where Regenerative Membrane would seemingly cause 1 extra damage the first time entering a level
  • (most likely) Fixed an issue where Sticky Paste could keep its effect even after the card has been discarded
  • Fixed incorrect UI scaling in the multiplayer post game screen, especially evident on ultrawide aspect ratios
  • Improved behaviour when joining a lobby through an invite while in the progression screen
  • Fixed some lobby filtering issues

