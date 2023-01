Share · View all patches · Build 10442846 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 12:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Here we go! We're leaving early access! MY DREAM GIRL is fully released!!! Here's changelist since our early access release:

• New beautiful Maps

• Rebalanced gameplay

• Improved performance

• Improved visuals

• Great Achievements

• Improved gallery mode (ability to zoom in zoom out)

• Updated beautiful 3D Main Menu (interactive girls, try to click on them)

• Added localization option (more languages coming soon)

Relax, have fun and see you soon ;)