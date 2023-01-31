 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Haven update for 31 January 2023

Version 1.0.0.272 (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 10442749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 1.0.0.272 (Experimental)

Experimental version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> Experimental. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Improvements
  • optimizations

Changed depots in 1.0.0.272 branch

View more data in app history for build 10442749
Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link