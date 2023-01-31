General Improvements II

_

Important regarding save games!

We were forced to rewrite parts of the saving and loading system to fix bugs related to it; thus, older saves will NOT be compatible. You will not see unsupported save files in your list of games to load. We apologise for the inconvenience!

In the future, if you want to avoid this problem, you can turn off automatic updates of the game through Steam and wait to update until you are confident that you won't need to load any older save files anymore.

We will do our best to inform you when new updates break old save files._

We started working on Milestone 3 in 2022 and are making good progress.

We can't wait to share more about what we have in store for Milestone 3 and the new civilizations. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, here's a small teaser:

By completing and releasing Milestone 2, we've met some internal goals for the game's foundation. Most standard modern RTS features, like unit stances, select multiple buildings and define your own hotkey scheme, have now been implemented into TFC.

However, we still have a lot in store for TFC. Since we released Milestone 2, we have paid attention to feedback, and we wanted to add a General Improvements update after Milestone 2, as we did with Milestone 1, to address some of it. An example is the community request to allow dead bodies to persist for longer, and that is included here.

Early Age building designs

We're introducing further visual feedback about the state of your village! Before constructing the Palace, your village will give the vibe of being rural and crude. Apart from adding variety to the visuals, it also provides quick feedback as to whether your opponent has constructed the Palace or not.



How your village changes after the Palace has been constructed.

Performance Improvements

We've written a new Animation System from scratch, and one of the advantages of this is the performance boost added to the game. With other performance improvements that we implemented as well, we saw our performance improve from 60-80 fps to 100-120 fps in our test case. This means that the game supports more units on the screen before the fps drops, which should be most notable for users on low-end machines.

Target unit type once

When ordering units to target an enemy unit, those units will now keep finding new units of the same type (e.g. Slinger) to attack until there are no more within their vision range.

This means that when you target one of a bunch of enemy slingers, your units will continue to pick off those slingers until they are all dead, even when there are other unit types within range as well. It works for both melee and ranged units against either.

This was a community request that further streamlines the game. Now you only have to order the attack once to kill all enemy units of the type, whereas before, you often had to manually re-target the enemy unit type every time an enemy unit died.

Dead bodies persist

Fallen units will stay on the battlefield for 60 seconds to show the onslaught that happened.

Clay Pit disappears upon depletion

Once a Clay Pit is constructed, the tiles it occupies immediately turn into Plain. Once it's depleted, the Clay Pit will automatically disappear. This means that a Clay Pit won't block the tiles for the rest of the game, but there's still a consequence for constructing it since it damages the soil quality.

Changes to Code of Law technology

This technology is now named Hammurabi's Code of Law and has changed to the following:

Villager training speed bonus from Food Surplus Level increases to 20%/40%/60% (from 10%/20%/30%). Your people starve for 100% longer before revolting.

New sprite showing outpost construction sites

We updated the tile sprite art that shows where you can place an Outpost near neutral settlements by increasing the contrast to the ground.

Skirmish AI

Ranged units which are standing outside the engagement area and attacking a building will now move towards any unit being attacked to help out with enemy units instead (only on Skilled or higher difficulty levels)

Skirmish AI is better at researching Plough once starting to farm

Other improvements

Updated art assets for Babylonian Wall, Gate, Watchtower, Palace, and Archery Range

Balance changes

Elite Battering Ram now gains +3 ranged armour

Bug fixes