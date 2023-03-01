 Skip to content

Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3 update for 1 March 2023

Update notes for March 1

Build 10442535

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam version now inherits the changes made for the console versions. Fixed a variety of quality of life bugs and the loading issue that was preventing some players from starting a new game. Enjoy!

