Contracts Update out in the Preview Branch

Hello everyone,

We hope your week is off to a great start! It certainly is for us as we decided to release new features in the preview branch more frequently instead of waiting for the big monthly update to be completed. This means you can give us your feedback more often and we can make Roboplant better.

Just a little warning before you keep reading: the new and cool features in the preview branch can be a bit buggy and not balanced perfectly. Also, they are not translated in all languages as we can only do big patches of translation at a time. We are sorry for this but we hope you can understand. You are truly helping us out by testing the features in preview mode and we are ever so grateful for that.

But let’s get straight to the heart of this update!

NEW UI PANEL FOR CONTRACTS

We have improved the panel where you can review available contracts and accept them. Here below you can see the list of improvements for this new user interface:

You can now have a clearer overview of the available contracts

You can accept contracts faster

Each contract has maximum 3 required different plants

Contracts are generated with different difficulties that affect the money you can earn and the time available for completion

Contracts are added to the list with their timer already started even if you haven’t accepted them yet. This means that you won’t have enough time to complete some of them.

This update should bring a much-needed improvement to the contract panel usability. In the next coming months, we will also explore the topic of taking advantage of your reputation to get some extra cool things.

Last but not least, we also added a little improvement to the research tree which now shows a clearer overview of what is being researched, their status and what can be unlocked.

Well, that's it for this update. Please, let us know what you think! You can reach us in different ways:

Steam forum: Link

Rebelpug external forum: Link

Rebelpug discord server: Join Discord Link

See you soon!