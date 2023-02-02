 Skip to content

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update for 2 February 2023

Patch 4.01 — list of changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10442422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 4.01 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available! It improves the overall stability and performance of the game and brings various fixes.

Here's the list of changes for this update:

PC-SPECIFIC

  • Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn't working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact.
  • Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.

QUESTS & GAMEPLAY

  • Battle Preparations - Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to interact with Avallac'h during the objective "Let Avallac'h know everything's ready."
  • Family Matters - Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during the transition to Ciri's Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody Baron.
  • King's Gambit - Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl due to an invisible obstacle.
  • Wine Wars: Belgaard - Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 4.00, where the quest couldn't be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.
  • A Dangerous Game - The armor in Caesar's room should now change its appearance when the Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is turned on.
  • Axii Puppet - Increased the health and damage dealt by the puppet.
  • Adrenaline Rush mutation should now work according to its description.
  • Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.

LOCALIZATION

  • Fixed various issues with Arabic localization.
  • Added the localized versions of Orianna's song "Lullaby of Woe" in Korean and Simplified Chinese.
  • Adjusted Priscilla's lip-sync animation to match her voice-over in Simplified Chinese during the song "The Wolven Storm".

Please note: these are only the most notable changes. The patch contains other minor fixes that didn't make it into this list.

