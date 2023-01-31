 Skip to content

Numeral Lord update for 31 January 2023

Version 0.8.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:
Improved battle tooltips
Playback speed up to 16x

Fixed:
Fixed the problem that no one started to act when the random seat was checked in hot seat mode
Fixed some interface issues

