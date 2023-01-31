 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 31 January 2023

Patch Notes[01.31.2023]

Build 10442205

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimizations

  1. Added a "Disarm" function to the Conscription Office, demobilizing the temporary soldiers.
  2. Changes to ledger to highlight the current status more clearly.
  3. First reward won't be displayed any more after obtaining it during the Best City Awards. Invitation interface is also optimized.
  4. Pop-up hints for buildings that cannot be moved during the stages featuring wars.
  5. Adjusted the gradual changes in bikes.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed several pieces of missing text in Settings.
  2. Some roads won't overlap with the environment now.
  3. Coarse Kiln animation now plays correctly.
  4. Fixed icon issues for barracks when Conscription Office were moved far away.
  5. Fixed the task errors and processes related to Observatory.
  6. Fixed some sound effects during the challenge of Sacrifice Vale
  7. Audio, in general, shouldn't be interrupted randomly now.
  8. Fixed the insensitivity for income and expenses button on the hotel interface.
  9. NPCs shouldn't be stuck under the passes now.
  10. Fixed the text display issues after changing the game's display language.
  11. Fixed a rare issue which was making the Strategy Card button unclickable.
  12. Razing the Guan Di Temple should function as intended without leaving entangled ruins now.
  13. Fixed Lantern House building skin causing some errors.

