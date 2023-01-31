Patch Notes[01.31.2023]

Optimizations
- Added a "Disarm" function to the Conscription Office, demobilizing the temporary soldiers.
- Changes to ledger to highlight the current status more clearly.
- First reward won't be displayed any more after obtaining it during the Best City Awards. Invitation interface is also optimized.
- Pop-up hints for buildings that cannot be moved during the stages featuring wars.
- Adjusted the gradual changes in bikes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several pieces of missing text in Settings.
- Some roads won't overlap with the environment now.
- Coarse Kiln animation now plays correctly.
- Fixed icon issues for barracks when Conscription Office were moved far away.
- Fixed the task errors and processes related to Observatory.
- Fixed some sound effects during the challenge of Sacrifice Vale
- Audio, in general, shouldn't be interrupted randomly now.
- Fixed the insensitivity for income and expenses button on the hotel interface.
- NPCs shouldn't be stuck under the passes now.
- Fixed the text display issues after changing the game's display language.
- Fixed a rare issue which was making the Strategy Card button unclickable.
- Razing the Guan Di Temple should function as intended without leaving entangled ruins now.
- Fixed Lantern House building skin causing some errors.
Changed files in this update