EA v0.18: Redesign of The Siege, mothership building slots and performance boost

In this release I focused on the redesign of The Siege game mode. The previous map did not have the size or the feeling for what I want to accomplish so I started again. This new map is much bigger (23 x 23 km) and has an ocean so it gives the feeling of being infinite. Due to the new size of the map I added a hyperspeed that you can use while you are going at max speed and then press the forward key/joystick again. It will double your max speed but you will have to go on a straight line.

I have also added building slots for the mothership. Right now you have 4 turret slots and the lower shipyard than can produce the miner. In order to be able to build something you need resources. You can get a really small amount killing units, but the real way to do it is to have a miner to extract resources from the map. It will do it automatically you just need to protect it. Later you will be able to produce ships, other turrets and even some unique weapons for the player.

The Siege comes now with 4 missions and a recurring mission to protect the ship from planes. I will add more soon. The goal of the Siege game mode is to decimate the production and infrastructure of Brimir so you can take over the city that I will add later. There will also be some random bases on the map that you can optionally destroy, the same for small villages etc.

In addition to that I improved the performance quite a lot, both for the GPU and CPU. I am able to run most of the arenas at 70/80 fps and The Siege between 50/70 fps.

Other changes: